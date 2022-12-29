Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Position Boosted by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for approximately 3.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 530.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 218,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 183,651 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,103,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

