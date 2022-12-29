Steem Price Reaches $0.15 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Steem has a market capitalization of $61.42 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,640.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000427 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00401171 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021092 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.61 or 0.00875037 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00094601 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00591411 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006002 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00252857 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,213,121 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
