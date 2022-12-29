Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $80.09 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,513 coins and its circulating supply is 26,109,554,054 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

