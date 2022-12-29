Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

