Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,012 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 198,467 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,244,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,842,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,026,000 after acquiring an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $106.74 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $141.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.