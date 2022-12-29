Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

