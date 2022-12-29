Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Trading Down 2.8%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.20. 2,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

Stingray Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$292.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

