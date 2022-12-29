Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,354 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 697% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,424 put options.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 198,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICICI Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at $234,602,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at $245,195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,015 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,346,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,597,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,405 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

