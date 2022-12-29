Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Price Performance

JOANN stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. JOANN has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Get JOANN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 951,860 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JOANN by 6,878.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOANN Company Profile

JOAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

