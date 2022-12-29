Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.
JOANN stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. JOANN has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $13.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 951,860 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JOANN by 6,878.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
