StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,288. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $15.75.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.