StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,288. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $15.75.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
