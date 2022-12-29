StockNews.com Lowers Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PG opened at $151.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.81.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

