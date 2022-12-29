Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires 442 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,053 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $32.83 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.