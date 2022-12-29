Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires 784 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJM opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.