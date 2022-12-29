Straight Path Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Straight Path Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 165.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

