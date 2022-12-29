Straight Path Wealth Management Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 4.4% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 141,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

