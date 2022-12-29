Straight Path Wealth Management Has $411,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $99.55 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $149.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

