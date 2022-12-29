Straight Path Wealth Management Has $486,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 51,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

