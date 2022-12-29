Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases 500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

IBM opened at $140.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average of $134.98. The company has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 102.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

