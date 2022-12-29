Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 26,809 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after purchasing an additional 128,060 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after buying an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 41.12 and a quick ratio of 41.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

