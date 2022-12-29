Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 28,957 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $22,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NOBL stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.26. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

