Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 708 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $328.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $578.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.