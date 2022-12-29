Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REMX. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

