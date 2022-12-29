Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.