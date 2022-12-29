Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,904,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 351,830 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,585,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,432,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -41.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BP from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 560 ($6.76) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 535 ($6.46) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP from GBX 566 ($6.83) to GBX 603 ($7.28) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.79.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

