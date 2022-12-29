Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 576 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,781,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,291,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $71.83 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

