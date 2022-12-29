Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $81.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.