Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 203,348 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,211,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 41.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

