Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,419,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,008,000 after acquiring an additional 825,962 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,936,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after buying an additional 674,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 101,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.