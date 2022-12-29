Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

