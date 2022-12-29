Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 32.2% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.9% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 37,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of T opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.