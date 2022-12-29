Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,993 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.