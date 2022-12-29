Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 12,376 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.12 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.