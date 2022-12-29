Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 24,028 Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,028 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGE stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

