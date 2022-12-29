Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Cap of $17.50 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and $1.56 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $866.41 or 0.05215672 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00497119 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,892.91 or 0.29454530 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

