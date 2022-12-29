Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.11. Studio City International shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 1 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 286.51%. The business had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
