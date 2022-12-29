Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.11. Studio City International shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 1 shares.

Studio City International Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 286.51%. The business had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the quarter. Studio City International makes up 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

