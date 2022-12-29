Suku (SUKU) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Suku (SUKU) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Suku has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $657,334.22 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suku has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $894.86 or 0.05375662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00497758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.46 or 0.29492403 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.