SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the November 30th total of 171,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

