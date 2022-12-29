SushiSwap (SUSHI) Hits Market Cap of $216.26 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $216.26 million and approximately $41.32 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00005856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $899.51 or 0.05407762 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00497682 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.93 or 0.29487908 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

