Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

Shares of SZKMY traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $129.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.62. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $195.43.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.