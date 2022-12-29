Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

SWMAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,218. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.45. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $548.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.60 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 135.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Further Reading

