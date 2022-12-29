Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.46. 7,527 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 3,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71.

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 10.28%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

