TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.36

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$53.36 and last traded at C$53.71, with a volume of 4558987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

