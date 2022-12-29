Telcoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $108.15 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $108.15 million and approximately $725,106.32 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $894.86 or 0.05375662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00497758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.46 or 0.29492403 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.