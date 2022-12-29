Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %

TLTZY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.60. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $672.49 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLTZY. Pareto Securities upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

