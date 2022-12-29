Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.33. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 8,783 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.