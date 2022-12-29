TerraClassicUSD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.24 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $200.56 million and $11.24 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00065289 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00056030 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000988 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023612 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007753 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003732 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,431,209 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,495,425 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
