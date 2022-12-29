Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $161.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

