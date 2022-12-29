Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $2,357.04 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,488.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2,003.62.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.38 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

