TFC Financial Management Has $116,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,207 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,549,000 after buying an additional 66,349 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 84,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621,619. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68.

