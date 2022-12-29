TFC Financial Management Has $3.65 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.2% of TFC Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 117,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture Announces Dividend

NYSE ACN traded up $6.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.70. 8,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.95 and a 200-day moving average of $282.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.